Thomasville National Bank Buys 3,524 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,579. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

