Thomasville National Bank Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.80. 1,184,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,129. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.49. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.