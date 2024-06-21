Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.81. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.85 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0320362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

