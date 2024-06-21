The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $85,549.15 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.