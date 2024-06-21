The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.73. 8,483,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

