The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Lowered to $31.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,158,978 shares of company stock worth $111,640,099 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,544,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.