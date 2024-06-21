The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $153.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

