The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.57. 3,660,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

