The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities increased their price objective on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPS

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. GAP has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.