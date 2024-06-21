The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.1 %

KO traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016,055. The company has a market capitalization of $270.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.