Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,637 shares of company stock worth $1,817,611 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.14 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

