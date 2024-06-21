Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 290.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TPST stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,621. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -1.78. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.