Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.10

Shares of Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $41.10. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares traded.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.