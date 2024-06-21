Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

