Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $16.82. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 57,942 shares.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.12 million, a PE ratio of 562.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 667,822 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 286.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 12.5% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,939 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

