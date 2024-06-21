Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $16.82. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 57,942 shares.
Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $452.12 million, a PE ratio of 562.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
