Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.06

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.06 and traded as low as C$34.33. Tecsys shares last traded at C$34.33, with a volume of 10,330 shares changing hands.

Tecsys Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$496.06 million, a P/E ratio of 237.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.04.

Insider Activity at Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Senior Officer Mark Joseph Bentler sold 22,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.50, for a total value of C$830,625.00. In other Tecsys news, Senior Officer Mark Joseph Bentler sold 22,150 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.50, for a total transaction of C$830,625.00. Also, Director David Brereton sold 75,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.50, for a total value of C$2,827,687.50. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

