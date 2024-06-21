TD Securities Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $32.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.