T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after acquiring an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

View Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 184,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.