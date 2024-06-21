T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $23,874,796.71 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,479,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,905,073,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $31,420,732.20.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.99 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

