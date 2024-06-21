Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 4.5%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 295,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 894,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

