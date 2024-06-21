Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $863.22 and last traded at $903.25. Approximately 3,327,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,637,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $838.21 and a 200 day moving average of $716.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $95,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.