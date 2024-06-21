Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 7,019,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,708. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

