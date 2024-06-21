Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.82. 1,132,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,614. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.91 and a twelve month high of $215.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

