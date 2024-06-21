Sunflower Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,769,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,861. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.