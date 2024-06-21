Stride (STRD) Price Tops $1.27

Stride (STRD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Stride token can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stride has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Stride has a market cap of $111.34 million and approximately $81,079.62 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stride

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.35614422 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $132,529.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

