StockNews.com Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

