StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Reading International stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.