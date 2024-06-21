StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

