StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NH opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82.
NantHealth Company Profile
