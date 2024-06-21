StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

