StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.95. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InspireMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

