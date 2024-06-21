StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

