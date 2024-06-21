StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -232.43 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

