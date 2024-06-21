Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 207,956 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 150,762 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,790,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,465,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

