Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 21st (AA, APD, BVN, CGNT, FCX, FFIC, KRNT, NGLOY, NKE, OM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.50.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.50.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.