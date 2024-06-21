Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.72

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.72 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.22). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 107,007 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £39.42 million, a P/E ratio of 596.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.65.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. Steppe Cement’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Steppe Cement

About Steppe Cement

In related news, insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,153.75). 56.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

