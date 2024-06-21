Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,785,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stellantis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,514,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,249,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

