Steem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.54 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Steem has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $91.44 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,739.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00594890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00114647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00251048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00067679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,670,332 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

