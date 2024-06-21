State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $45,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in State Street by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after buying an additional 487,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. 319,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

