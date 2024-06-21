St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.10 during midday trading on Friday. 84,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

