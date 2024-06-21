St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,817 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.05. 15,936,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

