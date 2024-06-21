Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 33,500 shares trading hands.
Spine Injury Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.
