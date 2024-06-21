SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.58. 268,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.90 and its 200-day moving average is $523.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

