SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 127,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

