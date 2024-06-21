Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 150000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

Sparton Resources Company Profile

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

