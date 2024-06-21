SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 868.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

