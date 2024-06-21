Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Christopher Scott Mason Sells 20,000 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Scott Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00.

Sonos Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 382.6% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,248,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sonos by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,741,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 576,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,477,000 after purchasing an additional 436,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

