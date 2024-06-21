Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 703,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 469,492 shares.The stock last traded at $54.92 and had previously closed at $56.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,413.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 127,065 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

