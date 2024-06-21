SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.64. 3,963,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,416,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.