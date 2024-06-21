SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.64. 3,963,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,416,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.
View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.62.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.