Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Issue $1.53 Dividend

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.53 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,862. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.