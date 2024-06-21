Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 5%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.19 and last traded at $87.38. Approximately 292,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 759,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,974.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,974.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,958,030. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

