Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $332,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $172.13. 5,847,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,664. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

